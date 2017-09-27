Clock ticking down to O.J. Simpson’s release from prison

As the clock counts down to October 1, the first possible day O.J. Simpson can leave prison in Nevada, indications are that he will begin his parole in the Las Vegas area early next week.

Brooke Keast, spokeswoman for the Nevada Department of Corrections, said Simpson will be transferred out of the Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada to High Desert State Prison near Las Vegas.

“I’m headed to the High Desert State Prison on October 2, along with our deputy director of operations who makes the decisions on these matters,” Keast said.

“October 1 is this Sunday and we don’t release inmates to parole on weekends.”

“I will get a short video of Simpson leaving and make it available to the media because we will not allow any media on prison property.”

A source in Simpson’s inner circle said the former football star will begin his life outside prison in southern Nevada.

Parole board vote unanimous

“He’s going to start in Las Vegas, but still intends to eventually move to Florida, the source said. “Some things still need to be worked out with probation officials.”

Simpson’s children Sydney and Justin live on the west coast of Florida.

The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners voted unanimously to grant Simpson’s release in July. The 70-year-old served nine years of a 33-year sentence for kidnapping and armed robbery in connection with a raid on memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas Hotel room.

Simpson has continually argued he orchestrated the caper to recover family mementos and memorabilia taken from him.

“I had no intent to commit a crime,” Simpson testified in a cramped room at the medium security Lovelock facility.

Simpson moved to single cell

The Nevada Department of Corrections took extra measures to protect Simpson, just minutes after he was granted parole.

Guards moved Simpson to a single cell away from the rest of the prison population.

“The last thing we want is some prisoner trying to make a name for himself by attacking Simpson,” Keast said.

Simpson will be driven to High Desert State Prison from Lovelock.

“We will take every precaution to be sure inmate Simpson will be transported safely,” Keast said.

“It’s a risky time, we put our staff and other inmates at risk whenever we transport a high-profile inmate.

“We never say when we are going to move somebody.

“Simpson will remain in protective custody at any of our facilities.”