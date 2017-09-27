CHKD becomes Level 1 pediatric trauma center

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health awarded Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters provisional status as a Level 1 pediatric trauma center, making it the only one of its kind in eastern Virginia.

Level 1 trauma centers care for the most severely injured patients and have the resources to address all aspects of injury, from prevention through rehabilitation, says CHKD.

“This designation reflects our heartfelt commitment to address the complex medical, emotional and developmental needs of young trauma patients, as well as our capacity to strengthen and expand our clinical care for the benefit of our community,” Jim Dahling, president and CEO of CHKD Health System.

The pediatric trauma center designation requires CHKD to meet Level 1 criteria for patients less than 15 years of age.

CHKD’s provisional status will continue until July 25, 2018. At that time, the state will consider CHKD for full approval as a Level 1 pediatric trauma center.

As the only freestanding children’s hospital in Virginia, CHKD serves the medical and surgical needs of children throughout greater Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore of Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.