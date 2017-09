NORTHAMPTON Co., Va. – 22-year-old Eric Vaughan Jr. of Woodland, North Carolina was arrested Sept. 23.

Vaughan was arrested for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a handicapped person.

His charges were originally filed by the Rich Square Police Department.

Police said that Vaughan received a $250,000 secured bond for the crimes he had committed, and was also served a parole violation warrant, in which he did not receive a bond for.

