People Taking Action: local volleyball coach surprised at game for making a difference!

Game time for Surry County High's volleyball team, but we're not really here to cover the game, but to surprise their coach--- Scharnelle Hamlin. When our News 3 cameras approached her in between games, she didn't know what to think. We told her, Sharon Presson, a mother of one of the players sent News 3 an email

Scharnelle fought back tears as Sharon shared that email detailing how the coach is a special person; "She pays for a lot of things out of her own pocket. She always goes above and beyond!"

Like the time Sharon's daughter went to the hospital from a volleyball injury---but Sharon was at work, by the time she made it to the emergency room where her daughter was being treated---coach was already there. That meant so much to Sharon; "Now this woman had left her own family to be with my family. She will never know how relieved I was to know she was with my daughter while I had to work. She stayed with her the whole time--it was after one a.m. that we all got home. "

And players, like Kori Broeker stress, she's much more than a coach, "If you're down she'll pick you up. She has everything you need." Teammate Toni Newby agrees, "She helps us with our homework. She's almost like a mom to us."

Sharon added in her email, "She leads by example. She mentors these young ladies to have self-respect, be excellent student athletes in the classroom and on the court, and to win and lose with integrity."

For those reasons we presented Scharnelle with a News 3 People Taking Action award, along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner Southern bank. Her reaction? "I'm stunned! These girls are like my kids. I love them, like I love my own."

In addition to being the head coach of this team, Scharnelle also holds a full time job with the Surry County Commonwealth's Attorney's office, is a single mother of two and is active in her church. How does she do it all? "With a lot of prayer, lot of prayer and patience... but these girls make it easy."