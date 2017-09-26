Overcoming Addiction: How reggae helped one man get clean

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – It kills thousands of people each year, but one local man was able to break his heroin addiction and is now using music to inspire others in their own battles.

Nic Robertson of Suffolk sings and plays guitar for his rock-reggae band called Of Zion. Their music fits right in at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, but underneath the laid back vibe is a history of hard times.

“Of Zion is a collection of people who all have similar stories of some kind of struggle,” said Robertson, who began using heroin in 2012. “It was a really dark time in my life.”

The 34-year-old told News 3 he started using drugs as a teenager, but didn’t try heroin until after getting pain medication during a stint in the hospital.

