Newport News Police Foundation offering $25,000 for information related to missing mother and daughter

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – As the Newport News Police Department continues to investigate the disappearance of Keir and Chloe Johnson, it announced Tuesday that the Newport News Police Foundation is offering a $25,000 reward for new information that will potentially lead to their recovery.

Keir Johnson, 35, of Newport News, and her daughter Chloe, 1, were last seen on April 30 in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive in Hampton. Keir’s car, a 2013 black Kia Optima, was found in Newport News on May 14, but Keir and Chloe were nowhere to be found.

Keir is approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Chloe also has brown hair and brown eyes.

“At the Foundation, we feel this is a very important cause and directly alights with our mission,” said Joe S. Frank, Foundation President. “It is our sincere hope that these funds will help in the investigation and bring answers to Keir and Chloe’s family.”

This reward money is separate from any Crime Line reward, and callers must identify themselves. Anyone with information should call (757) 3544-7556 or email findkeirandchloe@nnva.gov.

