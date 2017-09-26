Newport News firefighters battling fire at Plaza Azteca

Photo Gallery
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Firefighters with the Newport News Fire Department are battling a fire at the Plaza Azteca at 12385 Jefferson Avenue Tuesday night.
Dispatchers received the call at approximately 8:33 p.m. About 40 firefighters were dispatched to the scene to find smoke and flames coming from the roof of the restaurant.
As a result, the building has suffered significant damage. The roof started collapsing around 9:15 p.m. as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. The restaurant was busy at the time of the fire.
There were no reported injuries and no information on what caused the fire.
37.143373 -76.524726