NORFOLK, VA - On our regular segment featuring local pet experts and the Norfolk SPCA, we talk with veterinarian Dr. Blair Hollowell about low-allergen pets and if there is such a thing as hypoallergenic dogs.
Facts and fiction about low-allergen pets on Coast Live
-
Woman works to save the lives of dogs by running the only pet blood bank in Oklahoma
-
How your pet’s illness could put your mental health at risk
-
The Facts about Canine Influenza on Coast Live
-
Caring for pets in crisis and hot weather on Coast Live
-
Morning Rounds: Human sickness linked to pets
-
-
Norfolk apartment complex uses DNA tests to identify dog poop
-
Meet the models from the 2018 “Magic Mutt” calendar on Coast Live
-
Emergency planning with pets in mind on Coast Live
-
Bacterial outbreak in 7 states linked to puppies from pet store chain, CDC says
-
Easy care pet ideas for kids on Coast Live
-
-
Growing the makings of beer in your garden and preparing for fall plants on Coast Live
-
How to help your dog deal with firework anxiety
-
CHKD looking for certified therapy dogs to volunteer for ‘Buddy Brigade’