Storm surge warning issued for part of Outer Banks – life threatening surges possible
Tracking Hurricane Maria

Facts and fiction about low-allergen pets on Coast Live

Posted 4:37 pm, September 26, 2017, by

NORFOLK, VA  - On our regular segment featuring local pet experts and the Norfolk SPCA, we talk with veterinarian Dr. Blair Hollowell about low-allergen pets and if there is such a thing as hypoallergenic dogs.