10-year-old Virginia Beach cancer survivor releases episode of her own cooking show

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 10-year-old Virginia Beach cancer survivor has released an episode of her own cooking show, “Abby’s Kitchen,” just one year after she was given 48 hours to live.

In the episode, Abby prepared her three favorite dishes: Ritzy Chicken Bites, Dream Green Beans and Abby’s Famous Carrot Cake.

Abby Furco was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia, Pre-B Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (Pre-B ALL), at age four.

Last year, doctors thought Abby would lose her long battle to side effects from a bone marrow transplant.

That didn’t happen, and News 3 caught up with the medical miracle in May.

Studio Center in Virginia Beach heard Abby’s story and decided to reach out, giving her the chance to film an episode of “Abby’s Kitchen.”

Patty Furco, Abby’s mom, says cooking shows got her daughter through treatments in the hospital. She’s wanted a culinary career ever since.

The Culinary Institute of Virginia also gave Abby a full scholarship. She says it’s a dream come true.

Abby is still recovering and her mom says she’s slowly becoming more and more like a regular kid.