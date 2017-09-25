Workout Week: UFC Gym

NORFOLK, Va. – The kids are all settled in back at school, which means parents you may have a few more hours to yourself.

Maybe working out is on your to-do list?

UFC Gym has locations in Norfolk and Virginia Beach and offers many different kinds of work outs.

Group fitness, personal training, martial arts and youth fitness – they have classes and trainers to fit your schedule and needs.

Right now, you can take 10 classes for $10.

For more information, check out their website.