NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A woman has been critically injured in a shooting in the 7400 block of River Road in Newport News Monday night.

Dispatchers received the call at approximately 10:02 p.m. Police arrived at the scene to find a 43-year-old Newport News woman suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound to her upper torso. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing. There is no further information.

