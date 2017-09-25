Woman believed to be suffering from dementia reported missing from Currituck County

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities in Currituck County are looking for a missing woman believed to be suffering from dementia.

Brenda Hoover Velazquez is approximately 70-years-old. She was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on September 24 in the area of Grandy, North Carolina. She was walking south near Highway 158 after she walked away from Sunny Lane off Poplar Branch Road.

Brenda is about 5’3″ tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has red hair with greying roots and was last known to be wearing a red, long-sleeved sweatshirt, grey slacks, and black tennis shows. She also wears black-rimmed eyeglasses.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 252-232-2216.

Area residents are urged to check their out buildings and garages as well as unlocked vehicles and surrounding areas.