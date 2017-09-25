Three abducted Portsmouth children located in New York; Mother arrested on multiple charges

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Three Portsmouth children who were abducted by their birth mother have been found in New York, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The Portsmouth Police Department Special Victims Unit said the children were taken by their mother, 35-year-old Asia Lamb, on Friday, September 8.

According to detectives with the case, Lamb was last seen with her children during her weekend visitations when she picked them up from school. Investigators asked Lamb to return the children, but she refused. The children’s father became concerned when the kids did not show up to school on September 11 and called police.

On Monday morning, the U.S. Marshals New York New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force found Lamb and all three children at an apartment in the Bronx.

Lamb remains in custody in New York on three felony warrants for abduction and a separate burglary charge. The children are in the process of being returned to family.