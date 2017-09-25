Norfolk firefighter hospitalized from heat exhaustion after battling house fire

NORFOLK, Va. — A family is displaced after a fire has destroyed their home.

Just before 3 a.m., Norfolk Fire Department responded to the 300 block of W. Little Creek Road in Norfolk after a caller stated to dispatchers that a house was on fire.

Upon arrival, smoke and flames were seen from the first floor of a single family home. Crews quickly put a hose line in the place and worked to extinguish the fire. Additional crews arrived and took another hose line to the finished attic area to check for fire extension, according to a release.

Officials say the upstairs crews had use care to work around a hole in the floor created by the fire down stairs. The fire was was under control at approximately 4:13 a.m.

Battalion Chief Dommel says that no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no smoke detectors in the home. Dominion Energy has also disconnected power to the house.

One firefighter has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The firefighter is being treated for heat exhaustion.

Officials say the house has significant smoke and fire damage and is uninhabitable. The cause of fire is under investigation.

