Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Hurricane Maria moving north

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the North Carolina coast from Cape Lookout to Duck, including the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

***A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for north of Duck to the North Carolina/Virginia border and north of Surf City to south of Cape Lookout.

Clouds build in and winds ramp up as Hurricane Maria moves closer… Expect a mix of sun and clouds today, with more sun this morning and more clouds this afternoon. Rain chances will be slim today with a few isolated showers possible late this afternoon and evening. Winds will begin to pick up today with gusts to near 25 mph by this afternoon.

Tuesday through Wednesday are the days we’ll see the worst of the impacts. We will have windy conditions, moderate to potentially major tidal flooding. The highest chance of bad flooding will be during high tide cycles Wednesday into Thursday. Coastal areas expect moderate flooding that could make some roads impassable and accumulate up to 1 to 2 feet of water.

Winds will increase Tuesday and Wednesday, strongest across southeast VA and Northeast NC. Tropical storm force winds are expected near the Outer Banks. Overall rainfall will be limited with the best chances and highest amounts for the Outer Banks. 1” to 2” of rain for the Outer Banks, less than 1” for inland NC and Hampton Roads.

Today: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers (20%), Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-15 G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Lows near 70. Winds: NE 10-20 G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (40%), Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 15-25 G35

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Maria continues to weaken as it moves north. Maria is centered about 350 miles SSE of Cape Hatteras, NC and moving north at 7 mph. This general motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected through Tuesday night. On the forecast track, the core of Maria will move well east of the southeast coast of the United States during the next day or so.

Reports from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 80 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Maria is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by Tuesday night.

Maria is a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles mainly to the east of the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles.

5:00 AM EDT Mon Sep 25

Location: 30.6°N 73.0°W

Moving: N at 7 mph

Min pressure: 957 mb

Max sustained: 80 mph

Hurricane Lee is stationary over the central Atlantic. Lee is centered about 910 miles east of Bermuda. On the current track, Lee will remain over the open waters of the central Atlantic with no threat to land.

5:00 AM AST Mon Sep 25

Location: 31.1°N 49.4°W

Moving: Stationary

Min pressure: 980 mb

Max sustained: 90 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 25th

1971 Severe Thunderstorm Outbreak: East Central VA, Eastern Shore

