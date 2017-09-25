Man served warrants for past rape while in jail for carjacking, sexual assault

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police served a man warrants for a past rape last week after he was arrested for a robbery.

Frederick Clark, Jr., 29, of Big Stone Gap, was arrested on September 17 for Abduction, Aggravated Sexual Battery, Carjacking, Robbery, Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and Sexual Display: Masturbation.

On September 14, police were dispatched to an address in Newport News in reference to a past rape. An adult female said she was raped on September 13 at approximately 10 p.m. while she was at a bus stop in Denbigh. She said she noticed a male sitting at the far end of the bench close to her, and that at some point the male moved closer and pulled out a handgun, telling her to come with him.

The male led her behind a nearby shopping center and pushed her up against the wall. The victim told him to just take her money, to which he responded by slapping her on the face and telling her not to anger him. The offender then raped her behind the building. After the rape, the offender went through her purse, stealing her ID card and placing it into his sock. He told the victim to wait 10 minutes before leaving and then fled the area. The victim said she did not call police immediately because she was in fear of both her and her family’s safety.

On September 15, police were dispatched to a robbery at the 7-Eleven in the 300 block of Old Courthouse Way at approximately 12:52 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, an adult female told them she was sitting inside her vehicle with her window rolled down when she saw a black male exposing himself while staring at her. At some point, the offender approached her vehicle and began to sexually assault her while holding a firearm to her head.

The suspect got into her vehicle and told her to start driving. She was able to jump out of the vehicle, and it crashed between a small tree and a light post on the 7-Eleven property. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim did not sustain any injuries.

On September 19, detectives obtained warrants on Clark Jr. for Rape, Abduction, Sodomy and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony. He was served the warrants in jail after having been arrested for the incident on September 15.