Man arrested, brother sought in Newport News homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – An 18-year-old Newport News man has been arrested in connection to a September 21 shooting that left one man dead and a teenager with life threatening injuries. Police are also looking for his brother in connection to the shooting.

Newport News Police and medics responded to reports of the shooting around 6:30 p.m. that evening in the area of Deputy Lane.

They arrived to find 18-year-old Marvin Gordan deceased at the scene and a 16-year-old suffering from life threatening injuries.

The following day, Kamron Drake Kerr, 18, was arrested at Police Headquarters and charged with one count each of first degree murder and malicious assault, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He remains in custody at the Newport News City Jail.

Police are looking for his brother, 19-year-old Kyle David Kerr. He now has warrants on file for one count each of first degree murder and malicious assault, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kyle Kerr is asked to call Newport News Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

