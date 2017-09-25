Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast; Tracking Hurricane Maria

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

***A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the North Carolina coast from Cape Lookout to Duck, including the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

***A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for north of Duck to the North Carolina/Virginia border and north of Surf City to south of Cape Lookout.

*** Storm Surge Watch is in effect from Cape Lookout to Duck.

We are staying pretty dry through today and tomorrow before Hurricane Maria nears our coast. This evening we will make it to 75 then cool down to 72 overnight. We will continue to see overcast skies through the evening into tomorrow. Tomorrow morning we will start off the day at 70 with a 30% chance of rain for tomorrow. Bands of Maria will make their way into our area off and on throughout the day.

This will not be a widespread or all day event. We will see off and on light showers throughout the day but we’ll be mostly dry other than that. The Outer Banks could receive up to 1-2″ of rain and 1/2″ or less for Hampton Roads.

Wind will also be picking up from the northeast possibly as high as 50+ mph at the Outer Banks and 40+ mph in Virginia Beach. There is still a tropical storm warning for the North Carolina coast. Tidal and coastal flooding will be in the moderate level plus moderate storm surge mixed in.

The worst of the wind and rain will occur on Wednesday and move out as early at Thursday night.

The weekend is looking much more promising. Saturday will only reach a high of 72 and a high of 73 on Sunday. Rain chances will stick around 10-20% but we will stay mainly dry for the weekend.

Today: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers (20%), Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-15 G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (30%), Windy. Lows near 70. Winds: NE 10-20 G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (40%), Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 15-25 G35

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Maria is moving toward the north at 7 mph and will decrease in forward speed through Tuesday night. The center of Maria will remain just east of our coast. Reports from an Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next couple of days and Maria is forecast to become

2:00 pm EDT Mon Sep 25

Location: 31.2°N 72.9°W

Moving: N at 7 mph

Min pressure: 966 mb

Max sustained: 80 mph

Hurricane Lee is beginning to move SSW over the open Atlantic. Lee is centered about 880 miles east of Bermuda. On the current track, Lee will remain over the open waters of the central Atlantic with no threat to land.

11:00 AM AST Mon Sep 25

Location: 30.8°N 49.9°W

Moving: SSW at 2 mph

Min pressure: 980 mb

Max sustained: 90 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 25th

1971 Severe Thunderstorm Outbreak: East Central VA, Eastern Shore

