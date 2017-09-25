Internationally known local artist paints away pain with a miraculous recovery

NORFOLK, Va. – A local artist has made a name for himself internationally.

Louis Jones paints dreamy watercolor paintings. His art can be seen on nine New York Tmes best selling novels, two movies and his prints hang in the homes of many celebrities.

Three years ago Jones was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer and was given little chance of survival.

On the day Jones was diagnosed what did he do? He painted one of the most important and positive works of his life called ‘Overjoyed.’

“Nobody`s guaranteed tomorrow so what are you going to do right now? So I decided to live,” Jones told News 3.

Meet the artist himself and find out how the Hampton Roads man painted away his pain Tuesday at 11 p.m.