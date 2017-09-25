Hampton-based East Coast Search and Rescue prepares to deploy to Puerto Rico

HAMPTON, Va. – A Hampton-based non-profit is preparing to head to Puerto Rico to help with recovery efforts following Hurricane Maria.

East Coast Search and Rescue deploys around the United States when needed and offers a call center and online form that can people can use to reach the dispatch team.

Shane Brown helped found the 27-member group earlier this year.

The staff is 100% volunteer and are certified medical and rescue from all around the United States.

So far this year, the team has performed more than 100 rescues in Texas and Florida. They are now preparing to head to Puerto Rico to help with recovery efforts there.

