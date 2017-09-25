Police arrest former Lyft driver accused of raping passenger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A former Lyft driver accused of raping an Indiana woman was arrested Friday in Indianapolis, according to the Lebanon Reporter.

Nour Baber Mahmoud Albadri, 22, has been charged with rape, criminal confinement and two counts of sexual battery.

The incident occurred early in the morning on Sept. 16. Court documents obtained by the Reporter say Albadri was transporting a 23-year-old woman when he pulled his vehicle over just outside of Zionsville and allegedly raped her.

The victim was able to capture part of the incident on her cellphone, according to the Reporter. After the rape, Albadri then allegedly drove the woman back to her home in Zionsville.

Albadri was taken to the Boone County Jail after his arrest Friday. His bond is set at $250,000 due to the judge’s fear the Jordanian national would flee the country.

A Lyft spokesperson provided the following statement to the Reporter:

“These allegations are horrific and very upsetting. There is no tolerance for behavior like this in the Lyft community, and we take these claims very seriously. As soon as we were made aware of his incident, we immediately deactivated the driver’s account. We have reached out to the passenger to offer our support and assistance, and have been in communication with authorities.”

Albadri faces up to 27 years if he’s convicted.