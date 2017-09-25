Coast Guard medivacs 71-year-old man off North Carolina coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Watchstanders with the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center medivaced an elderly man from a cruise ship off the North Carolina coast Monday.

Around noon, crews received a report from the cruise ship Carnival Pride that a 71-year-old man was suffering from symptoms of a heart attack approximately 40 miles east of Morehead City.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City hoisted the man from the ship along with a nurse and transported them to Vidant Medical Center in Greensville.