Authorities: Little truth to circulating rumors of threats to Great Bridge High School

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Rumors of threats to Great Bridge High School in Chesapeake were circulating on social media on Monday.

However, Chesapeake Public Schools says there is nothing to worry about.

CPS spokesperson Kellie Goral tells News 3:

“There has been no threat to Great Bridge High School. School administration was made aware of social media posts with concerning undertones. As always with any possible concern, we are in cooperating with the Chesapeake Police Department.”

The rumors spreading on social media mention lock downs, multiple arrests, and “someone with a gun in the school.”

News 3 has reached out to Chesapeake Police regarding the situation. They say there is a heightened security presence at the school today as a precaution but there have been no direct threats and no arrests have been made.