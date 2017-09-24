Vacant home damaged by fire in Chesapeake Sunday evening

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Drayton Ct. at 8:52 p.m. in response to a fire at a vacant house on the street.

Chesapeake Fire Department said that there were no injuries following the Sunday evening fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the one story home.

Firefighters had the fire under control 9:14 p.m., and most of the fire damage was contained to the crawl space of the home, which was under renovation at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.