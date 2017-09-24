× Steelers coach says players will stay in locker room during national anthem

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told CBS Sports reporter Jamie Erdahl that the team will not be participating in the national anthem at their game against the Chicago Bears.

Tomlin told CBS Sports that the players will stay in the locker room.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reveals to @JamieErdahl that the team will not be participating in today's national anthem. pic.twitter.com/5zihPWQsMv — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 24, 2017

Players from the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars took a knee during the national anthem at their game in London Sunday morning.

Six-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ Terrell Suggs was atop the list of Ravens players taking a knee before the game. Alongside him was retired Ravens legend Ray Lewis, who locked arms with wide receiver Mike Wallace and linebacker C.J. Mosley.

At least a dozen Jaguars took a knee during the anthem, including defensive standouts Calais Campbell and Jalen Ramsey, as well as their No. 4 draft pick, running back Leonard Fournette.

Other players locked arms, as did the coaching staff and Pakistani-American team owner Shad Khan.

President Donald Trump renewed his criticism Sunday of NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem, slamming the league’s ratings and saying players should be fired or suspended for such protests.

“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!” he tweeted early Sunday.