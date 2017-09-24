Shooter kills one, injures 7 at Tennessee church

One person was killed and six others were wounded Sunday in a shooting at a church in Antioch, Tennessee, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s Twitter account. An eighth victim was “pistol whipped,” police said.

Gunman opens fire at Church of Christ Burnette Chapel on Pin Hook Road. 1 woman dead in parking lot…6 other innocents shot… pic.twitter.com/yuwjfGPjXs — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 24, 2017

“This is a mass casualty situation,” the Nashville Fire Department said in a separate tweet. “All of the wounded have been transported to area hospitals. The majority are older adults.”

The shooting occurred at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, a neighborhood in Davidson County governed by Nashville.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said it received the first call of multiple shots fired at 11:15 a.m. CT. Police said the suspect had been transported to a hospital.

Police were on the scene Sunday afternoon, the fire department said in a second tweet.