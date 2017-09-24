Primetime Parlay: Redskins host Raiders in Sunday night showdown

LANDOVER, Md. – Late nights and football haven’t been an optimal mixture for the Redskins as of late. In order to have a shot at postseason play in 2017, they’ll have to find the right ingredients, as the ‘Skins will play a franchise record five primetime games this season.

In 2016, Washington (1-1) went 0-3 in primetime games. 2012 was the last time the Redskins came out on top of a Sunday night game.

Oakland (2-0) has gotten off to a hot start, coming into FedEx Field with a top-five offense. The Raiders have a plethora of weapons on offense, including Marshawn Lynch. The former Seahawks running back has only carried the ball 30 times for 121 yards, bit the burst that Lynch has had throughout his prime is still there.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has thrown for 492 yards through two games,

Tight end Jordan Reed (chest) and starting running back Rob Kelley (ribs) will be game-time decisions. “You know, like I said, ultimately with all five of these guys it’s the trainer’s call and the player’s call, so we’ll make that determination.”

The ‘Skins ran for 229 yards against the Rams last week, with Chris Thompson churning out two touchdowns and 77 yards on 3 carries.

Washington and Oakland kick off Sunday night at 8:30 p.m.