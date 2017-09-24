Man seriously injured in Norfolk stabbing

NORFOLK, Va. – A man has life threatening injuries after being stabbed early Sunday morning.
At approximately 2:40 a.m., police were called to the 5500 block of East Virginia Beach Blvd. for a possible stabbing victim.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a severe cut.
Paramedics took him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
The man, 36, is listed in critical condition.
According to police, the stabbing incident was a result of an argument between the victim and the suspect.
Police have identified a suspect and took him into custody.
Detectives are asking anyone who has additional information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
36.856253 -76.219859