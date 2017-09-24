hundreds of Texas Roadhouse locations will donate profits to hurricane relief efforts

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Four Texas Roadhouse locations in Hampton Roads will be donating 100 percent of its profits on Sept. 27 from 4p.m. to 10p.m. to The American Red Cross with hurricane relief efforts.

This local effort is part of more than 500 Texas Roadhouse locations that will be donating its profits to the Red Cross.

These donations will be used to help communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

This September, Texas Roadhouse restaurants across Texas and Florida have provided more than 50,000 meals to shelters and first responders dealing with the aftermath of these hurricanes that caused much devastation in the two states.

Locations of Texas Roadhouse locations in Hampton Roads: