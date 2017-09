PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Two people died Saturday in a single car crash on I-264, west of Greenwood Drive in Portsmouth.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-264.

Virginia State Police were called to the scene of the crash at 4:01 p.m.

The driver of a Ford Focus ran off the road and went down an embankment when trying to overcorrect the vehicle.

Both driver and passenger died on impact when the car hit a tree.

The accident is still under investigation.