The Locker Room Show | September 22

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Adam Winkler and Mitch Brown take you around Hampton Roads for News 3's Friday football frenzy.

Wink & Mitch deliver highlights from: Great Bridge vs. Deep Creek (Hornets trying to start 4-and-0 after winning just nine games total the past five seasons), Indian River vs. Nansemond River (match-up of two unbeaten teams in southeastern district), Oscar Smith vs. Lakeland (Tigers in search of 94th straight southeastern district victory), Norview vs. Lake Taylor (Titans trying for 44 straight victories in eastern district play) and Booker T. Washington vs. Maury.

Plus, Hampton vs. Bethel, Landstown vs. First Colonial, Tallwood vs. Kellam, Green Run vs. Princess Anne and Bayside vs. Kempsville.

And, Mitch delivers the Hercules Fence 757 Showdown featuring Granby vs. Norcom.