Neptune Festival’s Boardwalk Weekend returns to Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The 44th annual Neptune Festival Boardwalk weekend will take place from September 29 to October 1.

One of the biggest events scheduled for the weekend is Neptune’s International Sandsculpting Championship. The competition is the largest of its kind in the United States and draws professional sand artists from around the world to create their finest masterpieces. The sculptures will be on display in the Neptune Sand Gallery from Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 8.

The weekend also includes a series of outdoor concerts, with headliners TR3 featuring Tim Reynolds, The Connells, Langhorne Slim & The Law, Eric Paslay and Steel Pulse.

Other features include the Neptune Art and Craft Show, a Saturday night fireworks display, volleyball tournament, sailing regatta and an 8K and 5K run.

There will also be a grand parade with more than 100 floats, military units, costumed characters and over 18 marching bands.