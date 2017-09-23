Hurricane Maria moves northward

MIAMI, Fla. – Hurricane Maria is expected to move away from the Bahamas into the open waters of the western Atlantic Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A turn toward the north is expected this evening, and a northward motion with a decrease in forward speed is forecast to continue through Monday.

Maria made landfall near Yabucoa, Puerto Rico as a strong category 4 storm around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday. The storm weakened to a Category 2 storm but has since regained major hurricane strength as a category 3 storm.

Little change in strength is forecast for the next 48 hours.

Maximum sustained winds are around 115 mph with higher gusts.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles.

Swells generated by Maria are increasing along portions of the southeastern United States coast and Bermuda and will be increasing along the Mid-Atlantic coast tonight and Sunday.

Swells also continue to affect Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the northern coast of Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Bahamas. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Location: 26.3°N 72.5°W

Moving: NNW at 9 mph

Min pressure: 950 mb

Max sustained: 115 mph

