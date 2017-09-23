Ed Gillespie will be in Norfolk tomorrow to start town hall tour

Norfolk, Va. – Ed Gillespie, republican candidate for Governor, will be in Norfolk tomorrow to start the first of several town halls across Virginia.

Gillespie earlier this week announced the launch of his “InformED Decisions” tour to be held across the Commonwealth, including in Hampton Roads, Southside, the Northern Neck, Central Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, the Shenandoah Valley, and Northern Virginia.

These town halls called ‘InformED Decisions,’ and Gillespie will take questions from those in attendance on a variety of topics and issues.

Gillespie is running against democratic candidate for Governor, Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam. The both of them just finished a debate on Tuesday of last week.