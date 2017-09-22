× Suffolk Police looking for suspect wanted for hit and run

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police in Suffolk need your help to find a suspect wanted for several charges, including hit and run.

They’re looking for Delante Saunders Sr.

He’s wanted for: malicious wounding attempt on LEO, reckless driving, interfering with city officer, felony elude police, driving suspended, and hit and run.

If you have any information about where he is, you can anonymously submit a tip to Crime Line. There are three ways to report any information.

Call – 1-888-LOCK-U-UP

Text – “SPDVATIP” plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES)

Web – Suffolk Crime Line

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line call results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.