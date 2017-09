Fans of The Price is Right were on the edges of their seats during Friday’s show.

Three contestants spinning the big wheel landed on the $1 mark–five times in a row!

In the first round of spins, the three players each won $10,000 for hitting $1.

During the second round of spins, contestants Wilbur and Charlotte hit $1, adding $25,000 to their totals.

Many of the Price is Right fans in the News 3 newsroom got excited:

Everyone is now gathering around the TVs, contestants have landed on the $1 slot 5 times now. Apparently that's really good. #priceisright pic.twitter.com/NzVRDvOxnZ — Erica Greenway (@ericagreenway) September 22, 2017

PLEASE TELL ME YOU JUST SAW THEM HIT A DOLLAR LIKE A MILLION TIMES IN A ROW ON @PriceIsRight pic.twitter.com/VzQWzl1SAH — Blaine Stewart (@BlaineStewart) September 22, 2017

Makenzie – "OMG, OMG!" Blaine – "I'm a little light headed." There's a lot of excitement in the newsroom over Price is Right right now. — Erica Greenway (@ericagreenway) September 22, 2017

I LOVE @PriceIsRight!!!! — Makenzie Walter WTKR (@MakenzieWalter) September 22, 2017