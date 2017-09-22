Norfolk hit and run, suspects still on the run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, VA- Police say the hit and run happened around 7 last evening on the 2000 block of Parkview Ave. Today we spoke with neighbors in the area who say they’re concerned this happened so close to home.

"The concept of a hit and run to me is disgusting. Who would do that? Who would hit someone? A person, a car, anything and not stop to make sure someone is okay?” questions Karen Randall, neighbor.

Police say witnesses told them the two suspects in the unknown car that took off had a gun.

No injuries were reported, but neighbors believe speed might have played a key role in the hit.

"There's kids playing in this neighborhood. My kids play in this neighborhood. It's scary. People come flying through here like they're on a highway. It's concerning,” says Randall.

Norfolk Police are asking for more information from the public. So, if you know of anything at all involving this case, you are urged to call police immediately.