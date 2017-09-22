Man suffering from non-life threatening injuries after Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – One person has been injured in a shooting on 16th Street in Newport News early Friday evening.

Officers with the Newport News Police Department arrived at the scene at 5:30 p.m. to find a 32-year-old male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his shoulder. The victim told officers he was standing in a parking lot in the area of 16th Street and Ivy Avenue when he heard three to four gunshots before realizing he had been shot.

Medics transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. There is no information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Newport News Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Stay with News 3 for updates.