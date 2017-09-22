Hampton Roads tunnels under construction starting Friday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Numerous Elizabeth River Tunnels will be under maintenance from September 22 to September 29.

Parts of the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and Interstate 264 will be under construction, and closure dates could change depending on weather, said ERT officials.

Get the latest updates on DriveERT maintenance activities at the by visiting www.DriveERT.com.

Planned closures are listed below.

Downtown Tunnel Closures:

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, September 24 from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m.

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Right lane closure in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, September 24 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, September 24 from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Midtown Tunnel Closures:

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, September 24 from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, September 24 from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Interstate 264:

I-264 West: Alternating lane closures westbound from Effingham St. to the MLK Freeway on Wednesday, September 27 and Thursday September 28 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East: Alternating lane closures eastbound from Frederick Blvd. to Effingham St. on Monday, September 25 and Tuesday, September 26 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.