Great Neck Baseball League to start specials needs team

NORFOLK, Va. – When Christine Ross couldn’t find activities and sports leagues for her nonverbal autistic son, Ethan, she decided to start a baseball league after her son showed interest in the sport.

Ross tried getting her son into other regular programs, but realized the difficulty that these programs had working with kids with autism. After an emotional experience with karate, she wanted to go a different direction.

She reached out to Great Neck Baseball League, where her brother played when she was growing up, and where her family had a positive experience with her oldest son Aidan playing when he was younger.

“My idea was to start a special needs team where my son and other kids could play baseball with no judgement! And a place where parents could get together and feel ‘normal’, ” said Ross.

She took action and contacted Craig Colucci with Great Neck Baseball League. It took a couple weeks for the league to officially accept the idea. Because of insurance and regulations, they had to have a few committee meetings to look over the idea and make sure that it was something they could do.

Great Neck Baseball League’s approval also means that the facilities need to meet certain requirements. GNBL must have handicap accessible bathrooms, at least one handicap accessible field and handicap parking. The park plans to have all of these necessities in place for the team.

The team will allow ages of participation from four to 23 years old, as long as the person is attending school.

Volunteers for the “buddy system” are still needed. The volunteer buddies will help players who need assistance with hitting, catching and running to base.

“I’ve waited a long time for Ethan to gain in interest in sports. I’ve actually kept all of Aidan’s cleats and old gloves assuming Ethan would be just like his brother,” said Ross. “Our goal is to get the word out and have as many parents as possible sign their child up,” said Ross.