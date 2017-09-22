Celebrating National Ice Cream Cone Day in style on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Father and son, Dominic and Joey Launie wheel their way onto the Coast Live studio to deliver some fresh ice cream. Their family-owned Norfolk based start-up Lolly's Creamery and Soup Co. (www.lollys.online) offers ice cream delivery and in winter-time soup.
