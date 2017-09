NORFOLK, Va. – Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (BAT ARG), will return to Naval Station Norfolk Saturday, Sept. 23, to complete a seven month

deployment.

While deployed, the BAT ARG/24 MEU team, aboard USS Bataan (LHD 5), USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) and USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), conducted maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation, according to Naval Station Norfolk.