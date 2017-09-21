Virginia Beach Police searching for Wells Fargo robbery suspect

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect who robbed the Wells Fargo at 5293 Princess Anne Road Thursday morning.

Detectives discovered that an adult male entered the business and handed the teller a note demanding money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect walked out of the bank towards Sentara Leigh Hospital. He did not appear to have a weapon and no injuries were reported.

The suspect is a white male believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s and is approximately 5 feet 10 inches to six feet tall with a slim build. He has short hair and a full reddish-brown beard. He was last seen wearing a black ball cap with a white logo, wire rimmed glasses, a golden-brown colored “Star Wars” t-shirt, red shorts and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information that may help police identify a suspect is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-567-5887).