Virginia Beach man wins $10 million prize in Virginia Lottery game

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – When a Virginia Beach man discovered he won the $10 million prize in the Virginia Lottery’s “100x the Money” Scratcher game, he couldn’t help but make his excitement known.

“I went crazy in the store,” said Ernie Petit. “The clerk in the store took my picture.”

According to a press release from the Virginia Lottery, Petit, who works as a computer analyst, bought his ticket at Market Place at 13377 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News when he made a stop on his way to dinner.

He returned to the store Thursday to receive his check from Virginia Lottery Executive Director Paula Otto. He had the choice of taking the full $10 million over 30 years or take a one-time cash option of $5,617,977 before taxes; he decided to go with the cash option.

Market Place will receive a $50,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Petit said he has no immediate plans for what to do with his winnings.