Virginia ABC receives NLLEA’s “Agency of the Year” award

RICHMOND, Va. – A variety of programs that the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) started, helped land the agency the Liquor Law Enforcement “Agency of Year” award.

The National Liquor Law Enforcement Association awarded Virginia ABC the award because of community policing initiative, an online training program for those who sell and serve alcohol and effective new measures to stop violent, escalating crimes at licensed restaurants over the past year.

“We are extremely honored to have been selected for this award by such a prestigious organization and are very proud of the dedicated men and women at ABC who work diligently each day to protect and serve the public through alcohol regulation and enforcement,” said Virginia ABC Chairman Jeff Painter.

Approximately 70 percent of enforcement activity is spent on regulatory compliance conducting background investigations, license suitability and inspections of licensed establishments.

ABC special agents conduct investigations involving underage sales, fake IDs and other alcohol-related crimes including narcotics and weapons violations, tobacco smuggling, money laundering, tax fraud and counterfeiting.

Last year, the bureau conducted 11,607 inspections and 3,619 Underage Buyer (UAB) compliance checks at licensed establishments throughout the commonwealth.