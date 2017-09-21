Upcoming series of “Evil Twins” premieres Monday on Investigation Discovery

A new season of “Evil Twins” is set to premiere Monday, Sept. 25. at 10 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.

Each episode follows a true-crime mystery surrounding twins.

Suffolk twins Chris and Matt Jolley are starring in the show’s season premiere. They play the roles of real-life twins who become obsessed with handguns and explosives, which ultimately has deadly consequences.

They stopped by News 3 This Morning to talk about their roles in the show and what it was like behind the scenes.