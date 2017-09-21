Pedestrian hit, killed on I-264 near Military Highway in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle traveling on I-264 near Military Highway early Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police were called to the area at approximately 1:16 a.m.

The incident occurred in the outside set of lanes of I-264 westbound at Military Highway.

The driver of a Nissan Sentra was traveling westbound when he hit the pedestrian in the roadway. The person died as a result of the crash.

Accident reconstruction and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were called to the scene.

