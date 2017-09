NORFOLK, Va. – In the United States, flu viruses are most common in the fall and winter months. Norfolk Public Health is getting people ready for flu season by giving free flu shots on September 23.

The free drive-thru and walk-up clinic will be held at Military Circle Mall in the former Macy’s parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Any one age three and up will be able to receive a flu shot.

For more information, call (757) 683-2834.