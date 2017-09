NORFOLK, Va. – A mobile home was damaged by a fire early Thursday in Norfolk.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews were called to the fire at 3584 Argonne Avenue at 12:53 a.m.

Units arrived on scene at 12:57 a.m. and reported seeing flames visible from the outside of the home.

Crews were able to get the fire under control at 1:24 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No residents were home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.