Norfolk holds fifth annual Distracted Driving Summit

NORFOLK, Va. – DRIVE SMART Virginia and AT&T will the highlighted companies that are attending the fifth annual Distracted Driving Summit, on Thursday, Sept. 28 and Friday, Sept. 29 at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott.

The Summit brings together industry leaders, scientists, educators, and law enforcement to share ideas, gather information, learn about best practices and forge solutions for distracted driving.

“We’re proud to support an initiative that can improve our communities, reduce car crashes, injuries and deaths,” says Janet Brooking, executive director of DRIVE SMART Virginia.

Research shows that seven in ten people engage in smartphone activities while driving, says AT&T, who will be bringing its virtual reality simulator to show attendees the dangers of distracted driving. The attendees will be able to experience firsthand the dangers of taking their eyes off the road and glancing at a phone.

“We appreciate that AT&T has made a long-term commitment to reducing distracted driving,” added Brooking.

AT&T’s IT CAN WAIT, which launched in 2010, is a national movement urging drivers to keep their eyes on the road, not on their phones.

“You’re never alone on the road, even when you’re alone in your car,” said Vince Apruzzese, regional vice president for AT&T External Affairs in Virginia. “So, set your phone aside, where you can’t see it. Selfies, posts, snaps – they all can wait.”

The campaign began with a focus on not texting and driving. It has now expanded to the broader dangers of smartphone use behind the wheel.